Rock Island County officials report 32 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three additional deaths.

According to the health department, the deaths were of a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized, and a man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 93.

Health officials have reported a total of 3,521 COVID-19 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health department says 20 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County for the virus.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

2 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

1 woman in her 80s

3 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

