Rock Island County officials report 32 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Tuesday
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three additional deaths.
According to the health department, the deaths were of a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized, and a man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 93.
Health officials have reported a total of 3,521 COVID-19 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department says 20 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County for the virus.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 2 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 6 men in their 20s
- 3 boys in their teens
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 5 women in their 50s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.