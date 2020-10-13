Rock Island parents recount alleged attempted kidnapping

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say they responded to Mcmillan Court at 1:15 pm on Sunday for an alleged attempted child abduction of Zach Cochuyt’s four-year-old daughter and Breanne Daniels' five-year-old son, the parents and a witness recounted what happened after a gold car pulled into their street.

“We were right here in our living room, windows open, doors open, two Pitbulls laying at the door, and kids were five feet from the front door playing in the yard," said Cochuyt.

“I was cutting this grass, the gold car rolled around the corner, he got out, walked about ten feet into the yard," said neighbor and witness Michael Carr.

“He (the alleged kidnapper) said ‘well, shhh, come with me then’ and (my son) Christian said ‘I’m not going, I don’t know you’ and then that’s when the guy started cussing at him and getting angry with him so Christian ran in the house and when he got halfway to the house and he looked back and noticed that his daughter who was four wasn’t running as fast as him and was left behind so he went back and grabbed her hand and dragged her inside with him," said Daniels.

Daniels said she’s relieved that the kids listen to her lessons.

“I’ve lectured them so much over that if something like that happens to do exactly what he did and half the time I’m thinking that they don’t listen to me, they think that I’m crazy saying stuff but they really do listen and he did it right and he made it where they both came home," said Daniels, “I told them ‘if that were to ever happen to you, you scream as loud as you can, you run as fast you can and you get home.”

Rock Island Police say Jason Rottman will appear in court Tuesday Morning for attempted child abduction.

