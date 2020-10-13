So long summer like temperatures!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A series of cold fronts will move through over the next 36 hours bringing us windy and mild conditions. We will be in the 70s today and possibly near 80º tomorrow! Enjoy it while it’s here, because behind tomorrow’s cold front well below normal temperatures arrive for the second half of this week and weekend. Now, don’t get too bent out of shape, while there is no major warm up in sight, we should get back to normal late next week. This means we will likely see highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s which is typical for mid to late October.

We will start to see this on a consistent basis (kwqc)

