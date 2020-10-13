Some models showing snow chances by Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A couple of long term models are showing minor agreement on snow chances in our area by Sunday. While this may seem early, the earliest snow on record here in the is October 15th, 2018 and our average date for the first snow is November 21st on any given year.

Even though the models are laying the ground work for some snow flakes we have a few things going against us. One, is the very very warm ground. It will be tough for any snow to overcome that at this point. And two, models are flip flopping with every run. My current feeling is that any snow will stay north of our area. Areas along highway 20 have the best chance for flurries at this time, if we do get precipitation. Models agree on the cold air, but precipitation timing and placement are all over the place. So right now, we are in wait and see mode.

Models hinting at a snowy Sunday? (kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.