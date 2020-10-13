MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sweet Potatoes are a Sweet Treat! From entrée to dessert, sweet potatoes offer a bounty of nutrition. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN showcases a savory oven-roasted sweet potato recipe everyone will enjoy. Nina additionally provides tips on how to select, store and prepare sweet potatoes that have turned into a vegetable loved by many year-round!

Health benefits of sweet potatoes:

This root vegetable is high in fiber, which helps keep you full, and vitamin A, a powerful player in the health of your eyes, particularly your retinas.

Vitamin A is important for normal vision and preventing age-related macular degeneration, along with improving our immune system function. It helps internal organs including the heart, lungs and kidneys function properly. The most common form of vitamin A in produce is beta-carotene and it is associated with red, yellow and orange fruits and vegetables but is found in a wide variety of produce.

Excellent source of vitamin C, a defender of cell health as an antioxidant.

Our bodies need vitamin C to make collagen which is a protein required for wound healing. It helps improve our absorption of iron and helps our immune system work properly. Vitamin C cannot prevent the common cold or flu, but it may help decrease the severity of symptoms and decrease the longevity of the illness.

Sweet potatoes contain potassium which plays an important role in muscle contractions, heart function and fluid balance. Research has shown that diets rich in potassium help with blood pressure control.

Buy, Store & Prepare:

Select potatoes that are heavy for their size and are free of bruises, soft spots, shriveling and sprouts. Handle with care as sweet potatoes can bruise easily.

Store in a cool dark place for up to a week for best quality. Avoid the refrigerator as it can have an adverse effect on taste and texture.

Prepare by gently scrubbing with a produce brush while rinsing under cool water. To peel, use a serrated peeler and peel from root to tip. Cut or slice on an even, stable surface.

Ways to enjoy sweet potatoes:

Sweet potatoes are especially popular in the fall and in holidays dishes. However, they have gained year-round popularity because they are versatile in many dishes.

Enjoy mashed, baked or cut into fries!

Bottom line: Sweet potatoes aren’t just on the holiday menu any longer; enjoy them year-round!

Savory Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes--Serves 6-8

3 lbs sweet potatoes

2 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp Hy-Vee Mediterranean sea salt, plus additional to taste

½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper, plus additional to taste

1. Preheat oven to 425F.

2. Peel sweet potatoes; cut into chunks and place into large rimmed baking pan.

3. Combine olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Pour over sweet potatoes in pan and toss to combine. Bake 15 minutes. Using a spatula, turn and rearrange potatoes. Bake 15 more minutes or until tender.

Season to taste. Serve immediately. Honey,

Rosemary and Goat Cheese variation: Prepare as directed above. Combine 1 tbsp Hy-Vee honey, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice and 2 tsp finely chopped rosemary. Brush mixture on sweet potatoes after 15 minutes of baking. Serve topped with 2 oz. crumbed goat cheese and fresh rosemary.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.