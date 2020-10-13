Temporary COVID-19 testing site to open in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is returning to Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department says it will be available during the weekends of October 17-18 and October 31- November 1.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre, which is located within Camden Park at 2701 1st Street in Milan. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department shared more information about the clinic in the news release below:

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be wait times. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the Village of Milan and the Rock Island County Health Department.

