The Summit Dining Experience To Come

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Ill. (KWQC) - In surveys of Americans aged 55-plus, an active social life and culinary experiences rank high on the life wish list. Both of those will be attainable at The Summit of Bettendorf, currently under construction just southwest of the roundabout at 53rd Street and Middle Road. Target date for opening is the Summer of 2021. Reservations are being accepted. Call (563) 200-2484 to schedule your private meeting today.

Erica Schroeder with The Summit of Bettendorf is a guest on PSL to provide the latest news surrounding the ongoing construction of the development. She went on to explain the mission behind the community with particular emphasis during this segment on the dining and cocktail services. Schroeder says there will be four available: Bistro style (mix of cuisine with flexibility), Fusion restaurant (for lunch or dinner with servers), a Chef Table private dining experience, & the Rooftop Lounge.

The Summit of Bettendorf will offer second-to-none amenities with a focus on health and well-being. With 13+ floor plans, multiple dining venues, a rooftop bar, state-of-the-art virtual golf, winding walking paths, engaging outdoor spaces, and a fitness pavilion with a full-time wellness team, you can choose the lifestyle that’s right for you! It will be the perfect place to age in place and will be able to adjust care levels based on need.

As for virtual special events to learn more information, subscribe to the Wesley Life You Tube channel (link) to watch various segments including a new one on Summit Dining (launching on Wednesday, October 14th at 1 p.m.). Plus, every Tuesday, The Summit of Bettendorf does Facebook Lives at 11: 30 a.m. the facility’s Facebook Page.

The Summit of Bettendorf / Office: 5515 Utica Ridge / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 200-2484 / Email Link / Facebook

