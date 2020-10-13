Advertisement

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.
Conchata Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

National Politics

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by the governor on March 17.

News

Midweek Motivation

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Man convicted in murder, cannibalism case sentenced to life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Gazaway
The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

National

Clay Higgins on Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Black workers at Rock Island McDonald’s file civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The suit names McDonald’s Corporation, McDonald’s USA, LLC, and Gendco, Inc., the owner of the McDonald’s franchise restaurant, as defendants.

National Politics

Supreme Court Senate hearings day 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Campaign issues take center stage as Amy Coney Barrett faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of confirmation hearings.

News

Police: Man charged after report of him trying to burn someone with flamethrower in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police were able to obtain a search warrant and they say they found a homemade flamethrower in Taylor’s home. They also say they found fire accelerants.