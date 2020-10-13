Advertisement

UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a major wildfire in central Portugal. Officials said that strong winds were pushing the flames through dense and hilly woodland, much of it hard to reach.
A firefighter is silhouetted against a fire burning outside the village of Roqueiro, near Oleiros, Portugal, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Almost 1,000 firefighters are battling a major wildfire in central Portugal. Officials said that strong winds were pushing the flames through dense and hilly woodland, much of it hard to reach.(AP Photo/Sergio Azenha)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it worldwide in 2018.

In a new report released with partners on Tuesday, the World Meteorological Agency says more disasters attributed to weather are taking place each year. It said over 11,000 disasters have been attributed to weather, climate and phenomena like tsunamis that are related to water over the last 50 years — causing 2 million deaths and racking up $3.6 trillion worth of economic costs.

In one hopeful development over that period, the average number of deaths from each separate weather disaster per year has dropped by one-third, even as the number of such events and the economic costs from them have both surged.

The 2020 State of Climate Services report, compiled by 16 international agencies and financing institutions, calls on governments to put more money into early-warning systems that can improve countries' ability to prepare for, respond to and mitigate the impact of such natural disasters.

“While COVID-19 generated a large international health and economic crisis from which it will take years to recover, it is crucial to remember that climate change will continue to pose an on-going and increasing threat to human lives, ecosystems, economies and societies for centuries to come,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to move forward along a more sustainable path towards resilience and adaptation in the light of anthropogenic climate change,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County Health dept. offering flu shot clinics

Updated: moments ago
The Rock Island County Health Department is offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells senators she’s not Scalia, but her own judge

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.

National

FBI agent: Groups in plot against Michigan governor discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT
A FBI agent says anti-government paramilitary groups involved in plot against the Michigan governor discussed kidnapping the Virginia governor.

News

Saint Luke Medical Center hosting blood drive Tuesday in Kewanee

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
All donors will receive a gift card or T-shirt.

Latest News

National Politics

Feinstein questions Barrett on Roe v. Wade

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Amy Coney Barrett about her position on Roe V. Wade and criticized her for not giving "a straight answer."

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Iowa News

President Donald Trump to hold rally Wednesday in Des Moines

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president is planning to have a rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

Local

Families compete in Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt Tuesday in Davenport

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose and Skubie Mageza
Shoppers at Hy-Vee can in the Basket Bolt sweepstakes after nominating their family. In a spin-off of Supermarket Sweeps, winning families family will receive a 90-second race around a store to win free groceries.

National Politics

Uptick for retiree checks in 2021 amid coronavirus worries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ANDREW TAYLOR
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration.

National

Chicago police: Pregnant woman fatally shot, baby survives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch on the city’s South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back.