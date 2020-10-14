Breezy & Warmer Temperatures Wednesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We can expect a few clouds to stream into the region tonight as lows settle into the 40′s. Wednesday will bring partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm conditions with highs reaching the lower 70′s north to the middle 70′s to near 80 degrees in our southern counties. That’ll be it for the warm temperatures as a front sweeps into the region late Wednesday night. Colder air will settle in for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with highs only reaching the 50′s to near 60, and lows in the 30′s. Highs could struggle into the 40′s by the start of next week. Frost and Freeze conditions will be a concern during this period, with some models hinting at possible snow Sunday night into Monday..

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 47°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High: 79°. Wind: Bec. SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and much cooler. High: 56°.

