COVID-19 test site coming to Whiteside County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will hold a drive-through COVID-19 test site on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the health department’s parking lot, which is located at 1300 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls.

It is free to get tested and you don’t have to have symptoms.

Health officials say nasal swabs will be used and you will be called with results within four to seven days.

The health department asks people to bring their insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

