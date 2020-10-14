Crews respond to house fire in Moline Tuesday evening

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of 12th Street in Moline Tuesday evening.

According to a TV6 crew on scene, there was visible damage to the rear of the home, including the porch.

The Moline Fire Department and Moline Police Department responded to the fire, and crews remained on scene shortly before 6:15 p.m.

