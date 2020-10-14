Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Moline Tuesday evening

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of 12th Street in Moline Tuesday evening.

According to a TV6 crew on scene, there was visible damage to the rear of the home, including the porch.

The Moline Fire Department and Moline Police Department responded to the fire, and crews remained on scene shortly before 6:15 p.m.

TV6 has reached out to the Moline Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as we learn more.

