CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating hit-and-run accident in Milan

Police say the suspect vehicle was located and is owned by Trent Martin.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan police are investigating a hit-and-run accident.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, the suspect struck another vehicle while driving in the area of East First Street and East 12th Avenue in Milan. The accident caused the vehicle to roll over on its roof.

Police say the suspect vehicle was located and is owned by Trent Martin. Police have not been able to locate Martin to talk with him about the accident.

If you know where police can find Martin, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities asks you to call the tip line (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

