Davenport residents asked to submit their hopes for the future for time capsule project

Community asked to submit their hopes for the future throughout the fall
MGN
MGN(WVLT)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is asking residents to join them and the Davenport Community School District as they launch the “Time Capsule of HOPE” project.

It has been a challenging year amid COVID-19 and the derecho. Through it all, city officials say hope remains in the community.

An event will be held to highlight the hopes Davenport residents have for the future. It will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 at Vander Veer Park near Gabe’s Play Village.

The mayor of Davenport, the school district’s board president and other officials will be speak at the event. It will kick off a two month period for residents to submit their hopes for the future, which will be included in a time capsule to be buried in the spring. City officials say the time capsule is intended to be opened in 2036, when Davenport celebrates its 200th birthday.

Additionally, a tree will be planted in Vander Veer to symbolize the step of hope and the beginning of reforestation after the derecho.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

