DOJ grants announced in Iowa to help advance forensic science

(WCJB)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Two U.S. Attorneys in Iowa have announced over $650,000 in Department of Justice (DOJ) grants to assist in advancing forensic science in Iowa.

According to U.S. Attorneys Peter Deegan of the Northern District of Iowa and Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District, the grants will be used to fund crime laboratories, decrease DNA backlogs, help support forensic research, and assist law enforcement in identifying missing persons.

The attorneys announced Wednesday $661,955 in the DOJ grants in Iowa, which are part of $192 million in funding geared toward advancing forensic science on a nationwide scale.

“Developments in forensic science have given investigators an extraordinary array of tools that can be enlisted to solve crimes and bring answers to victims and survivors, often after many years and even decades,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan.

“These investments in crimefighting technology, from DNA analysis to drug toxicology to forensic anthropology, will help identify and convict perpetrators, ensure justice for innocent victims and keep communities safe by deterring future criminal activity.”

According to Deegan and Krickbaum, their offices are focused on prosecuting dangerous and violent offenders. They said, “This investment in the Iowa Department of Public Safety will allow our state and local law enforcement partners to better investigate violent crime and bring justice to victims across the state.”

Since 2004, the Office of Justice Programs has received an annual appropriation for DNA and other forensic science activities, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The funding supports DNA analysis, laboratory capacity enhancement and forensic science research to help improve quality and practices in forensic science.

