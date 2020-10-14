Former WIU student sentenced to federal prison in Amtrak ticket scheme

(KWQC) - A former Western Illinois University student who pleaded guilty in a two-year scheme to defraud Amtrak was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Ryan Taylor Minter of Calumet City, Illinois, will serve one year of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow also ordered him to pay $15,938 in restitution during a sentencing hearing Oct. 6, court records show.

Minter pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in December. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four additional counts of wire fraud at sentencing.

From September 2016 to November 2018, Minter acquired stolen credit card information and used it to purchase Amtrak tickets for travel between Macomb and Chicago, according to the federal indictment.

He used Amtrak’s mobile application and website to purchase the tickets and then advertised them at a discount on social media sites frequented by students. Students paid Minter for the discounted ticket using an online account, according to the indictment.

Minter then forwarded the image of the purchased ticket to the student to present to conductors upon boarding for travel between Macomb and Chicago, according to the indictment.

He was arrested in Chicago on July 1, 2019.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.