Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

Local

Davenport police respond to fatal crash Wednesday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Harrison Street remained closed between Hayes and Columbia streets at of 5:15 p.m.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Latest News

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WIU presidential candidate interviews set

Updated: 1 hours ago
The last president stepped down in 2019

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

National

Missouri couple charged in death of emaciated 10-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Court records say a 10-year-old Missouri girl whose parents have been charged in her death was so emaciated that a detective said she looked “like a Holocaust victim.”