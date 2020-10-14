Advertisement

Growing Through Difficult Times

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KWQC) -

Katie Sandler, Personal Impact & Success Coach, shares insights on how to turn these difficult months during the pandemic into a period of personal growth. It’s a different view of challenging times. Watch the video to appreciate Sandler’s wise perspective.

Tips shared:

  • Check in with yourself---do a serious assessment of how you’re doing
  • Testing new ways of thinking and doing (get off of “auto-pilot” reactions)
  • Strive to be resilient! The ability to bounce back is important for coping
  • Accept the fact that difficult times are part of life and tweak your perspective
  • Simplify! Since you can’t be “on the go”, appreciate the downtime and learn that you don’t have to overload your “to-do” list moving forward

If you are interested in doing personal work with Katie Sandler, here is a link to her page of services where something can be scheduled.

Fear is wired into human DNA. It’s not your fault that you feel fear as soon as you step out of your comfort zone or try...

Posted by Katie Sandler - The Impact Coach - Life & Success Coaching on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Time to Plant Those Flowering Bulbs

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
What do you still need for fall when it comes to decor or yard needs? From Halloween spider lights, mums, to critter-resistant spring bulbs, it is all available at this Bettendorf hardware store!

News

COVID-19 test site coming to Whiteside County

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Leaf vacuuming underway in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago

Paula Sands Live

The Winner of Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Here is the backstory of the winning team of Hy-Vee's Basket Bolt competition held earlier that day at a Davenport Hy-Vee location.

News

Leaf vacuuming underway in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Residents are asked to rake leaves close to, but not onto the road.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 test site coming to Whiteside County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is free to get tested and you don’t have to have symptoms.

News

Midweek Motivation: You can overcome procrastination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Eastburn
What if I told you that you live a happier, more fulfilling life within a matter of minutes? The good news is you can. It all comes down to consciously putting yourself first. The key to accomplishing this is to quit procrastinating.

News

Davenport Public Library on Main Street closed part of Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates are being made to the building’s water service.

News

Iowa officials report 580 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Black workers at Rock Island McDonald’s file civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three Black McDonald’s workers on Tuesday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the company, claiming managers at a Rock Island store denigrated Black cooks and cashiers and retaliated against workers who spoke out.