Growing Through Difficult Times
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KWQC) -
Katie Sandler, Personal Impact & Success Coach, shares insights on how to turn these difficult months during the pandemic into a period of personal growth. It’s a different view of challenging times. Watch the video to appreciate Sandler’s wise perspective.
Tips shared:
- Check in with yourself---do a serious assessment of how you’re doing
- Testing new ways of thinking and doing (get off of “auto-pilot” reactions)
- Strive to be resilient! The ability to bounce back is important for coping
- Accept the fact that difficult times are part of life and tweak your perspective
- Simplify! Since you can’t be “on the go”, appreciate the downtime and learn that you don’t have to overload your “to-do” list moving forward
If you are interested in doing personal work with Katie Sandler, here is a link to her page of services where something can be scheduled.
