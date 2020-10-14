Growing Through Difficult Times

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KWQC) -

Katie Sandler, Personal Impact & Success Coach, shares insights on how to turn these difficult months during the pandemic into a period of personal growth. It’s a different view of challenging times. Watch the video to appreciate Sandler’s wise perspective.

Tips shared:

Check in with yourself---do a serious assessment of how you’re doing

Testing new ways of thinking and doing (get off of “auto-pilot” reactions)

Strive to be resilient! The ability to bounce back is important for coping

Accept the fact that difficult times are part of life and tweak your perspective

Simplify! Since you can’t be “on the go”, appreciate the downtime and learn that you don’t have to overload your “to-do” list moving forward

If you are interested in doing personal work with Katie Sandler, here is a link to her page of services where something can be scheduled.

Fear is wired into human DNA. It's not your fault that you feel fear as soon as you step out of your comfort zone or try...

