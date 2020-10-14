How to watch Thursday’s debates and town halls
TV6 will be airing Iowa’s Second Congressional District debate and the president’s town hall; ABC will air Joe Biden’s town hall.
(KWQC) - TV6 is planning to air a special debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m.
The debate, which was originally planned for 7 p.m., will now start at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream and then will air on TV6 at 8 p.m. following President Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC.
The president’s town hall will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to go until 8 p.m. Democratic opponent Joe Biden will be holding a town hall Thursday evening on ABC at 7 p.m.
In Iowa, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield will also hold a debate with the Des Moines Register.
There is a lot going on Thursday evening and TV6 wants to help viewers stay informed about what is happening ahead of election day.
How to watch the Hart and Miller-Meeks debate:
- By watching live at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream. You can watch the livestream on our TV6 news app or on our website.
- To watch the livestream on the TV6 news app:
- Hit the top left navigation panel, go to “Live Newscasts” and then click on “Live Events”
- To watch the livestream on our website please click this link.
- By watching TV6, following the president’s town hall, at 8 p.m.
- To download the news app:
- Apple users can download it here
- Android users can download it here
How to watch President Trump’s town hall:
- NBC will be airing the president’s town hall. TV6 will air that live at 7 p.m.
How to watch Biden’s town hall:
- ABC will be airing democratic opponent Joe Biden’s town hall. Viewers can watch that live at 7 p.m. on ABC.
How to watch the Ernst and Greenfield debate:
- Can be watched at 6:30 p.m. on the Des Moines Register’s website at this link.
