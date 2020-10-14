Advertisement

How to watch Thursday’s debates and town halls

TV6 will be airing Iowa’s Second Congressional District debate and the president’s town hall; ABC will air Joe Biden’s town hall.
TV6 will be airing Iowa’s Second Congressional seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on TV6 following the president's town hall at 7 p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - TV6 is planning to air a special debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The debate, which was originally planned for 7 p.m., will now start at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream and then will air on TV6 at 8 p.m. following President Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC.

The president’s town hall will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to go until 8 p.m. Democratic opponent Joe Biden will be holding a town hall Thursday evening on ABC at 7 p.m.

In Iowa, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield will also hold a debate with the Des Moines Register.

There is a lot going on Thursday evening and TV6 wants to help viewers stay informed about what is happening ahead of election day.

How to watch the Hart and Miller-Meeks debate:

  • By watching live at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream. You can watch the livestream on our TV6 news app or on our website.
    • To watch the livestream on the TV6 news app:
      • Hit the top left navigation panel, go to “Live Newscasts” and then click on “Live Events”
    • To watch the livestream on our website please click this link.
  • By watching TV6, following the president’s town hall, at 8 p.m.
  • To download the news app:

How to watch President Trump’s town hall:

How to watch Biden’s town hall:

How to watch the Ernst and Greenfield debate:

