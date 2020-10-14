How to watch Thursday’s debates and town halls

(KWQC) - TV6 is planning to air a special debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The debate, which was originally planned for 7 p.m., will now start at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream and then will air on TV6 at 8 p.m. following President Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC.

The president’s town hall will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to go until 8 p.m. Democratic opponent Joe Biden will be holding a town hall Thursday evening on ABC at 7 p.m.

In Iowa, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield will also hold a debate with the Des Moines Register.

There is a lot going on Thursday evening and TV6 wants to help viewers stay informed about what is happening ahead of election day.

How to watch the Hart and Miller-Meeks debate:

By watching live at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream. You can watch the livestream on our TV6 news app or on our website. To watch the livestream on the TV6 news app: Hit the top left navigation panel, go to “Live Newscasts” and then click on “Live Events” To watch the livestream on our website please click this link

By watching TV6, following the president’s town hall, at 8 p.m.

To download the news app: Apple users can download it here Android users can download it here



How to watch President Trump’s town hall:

NBC will be airing the president’s town hall . TV6 will air that live at 7 p.m.

How to watch Biden’s town hall:

ABC will be airing democratic opponent Joe Biden’s town hall . Viewers can watch that live at 7 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch the Ernst and Greenfield debate:

Can be watched at 6:30 p.m. on the Des Moines Register’s website at this link

