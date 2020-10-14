Illinois officials report 2,800+ coronavirus cases, 49 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 49 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases in the state, including 9,074 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Christian County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 2 females 80s

Ford County: 1 female 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 100+

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Logan County: 2 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Marshall County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 2 males 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 52,669 tests for a total of 6,463,923.

As of Tuesday night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Beginning Wednesday, IDPH says it is adjusting how data for Region 6, east central Illinois, is reported to most accurately capture spread across the region. Champaign County and its data will continue to be included in Region 6, but University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign saliva testing will be broken out separately. Health officials say this will allow them to better identify testing needs and trends in the region.

Starting Thursday, IDPH says it will begin including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total tests performed in Illinois. Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed). Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW, are now becoming more readily available.

