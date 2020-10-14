Iowa officials report 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 101,812, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,492 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 873,190 Iowans have been tested and 79,049 people have recovered from the virus.

For the second day in a row, Iowa officials reported a new high for hospitalizations. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 473 people were hospitalized – 74 admitted within the last 24 hours – and 106 patients were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases (Since Tuesday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 62 3,692 8.7% 41,844 2,637 32 Clinton 8 1,293 8.4% 10,878 1,017 25 Muscatine 8 1,242 6.9% 10,705 1,006 57 Des Moines 16 1,036 11.1% 10,163 715 9 Lee 10 788 6.9% 7,690 573 9 Henry 6 924 13.8% 5,744 646 5 Jackson 8 465 12.1% 4,450 285 3 Cedar 11 317 7.2% 4,398 216 5 Louisa 3 472 7.1% 2,878 402 15

