Iowa officials report 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 101,812, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,492 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 873,190 Iowans have been tested and 79,049 people have recovered from the virus.

For the second day in a row, Iowa officials reported a new high for hospitalizations. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 473 people were hospitalized – 74 admitted within the last 24 hours – and 106 patients were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases (Since Tuesday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott623,6928.7%41,8442,63732
Clinton81,2938.4%10,8781,01725
Muscatine81,2426.9%10,7051,00657
Des Moines161,03611.1%10,1637159
Lee107886.9%7,6905739
Henry692413.8%5,7446465
Jackson846512.1%4,4502853
Cedar113177.2%4,3982165
Louisa34727.1%2,87840215

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

