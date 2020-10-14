Iowa officials report 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases to 101,812, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,492 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 873,190 Iowans have been tested and 79,049 people have recovered from the virus.
For the second day in a row, Iowa officials reported a new high for hospitalizations. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 473 people were hospitalized – 74 admitted within the last 24 hours – and 106 patients were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases (Since Tuesday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|62
|3,692
|8.7%
|41,844
|2,637
|32
|Clinton
|8
|1,293
|8.4%
|10,878
|1,017
|25
|Muscatine
|8
|1,242
|6.9%
|10,705
|1,006
|57
|Des Moines
|16
|1,036
|11.1%
|10,163
|715
|9
|Lee
|10
|788
|6.9%
|7,690
|573
|9
|Henry
|6
|924
|13.8%
|5,744
|646
|5
|Jackson
|8
|465
|12.1%
|4,450
|285
|3
|Cedar
|11
|317
|7.2%
|4,398
|216
|5
|Louisa
|3
|472
|7.1%
|2,878
|402
|15
