Advertisement

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.

The company revealed the promotion earlier this month. It invited Kraft Macaroni & Cheese fans to send a free box or a coupon to loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad campaign was based on a play on words, presumably hinting at nude photos. It was a joke, of course, but it inspired angry reactions on social media.

According to BuzzFeed News, some users said the campaign “sexualized mac ‘n’ cheese.”

Kraft has taken down the original ad and social media posts for the promotion, which ran from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. says many COVID-19 cases connect to extended family gatherings

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both attorneys in their early 60s, were indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Illinois News

Illinois health officials issue holiday season safety tips amid COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health discussed holiday season safety tips during its news conference on Wednesday.

National

2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another American detained in Yemen had died in captivity.

Latest News

News

Former WIU student sentenced to federal prison in Amtrak ticket scheme

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Moline police searching for suspect after man injured in hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation and was fired from her job after frantically calling 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” who shot a video of their interaction which seemed to undermine her claim.

National Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

National Politics

Barrett refuses to answer election questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly avoids answering questions about the president’s right to unilaterally delay an election or unilaterally deny the right to vote Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National

Woman charged in Central Park 911 call

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Amy Cooper made a second 911 call about a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, prosecutors say.