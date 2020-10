MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Leaf vacuuming is underway in Moline.

Residents are asked to rake leaves close to, but not onto the road.

Rocks, sticks and other debris should not be placed in the leaf pile. Officials say they can cause damage to the equipment.

Also in Moline, stickers for yard waste bags are no longer required now through December 11.

