Advertisement

Midweek Motivation: You can overcome procrastination

The secret, keep your future self in mind
By Jake Eastburn
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What if we told you that you can live a happier, more fulfilling life within a matter of minutes? The good news is you can. It all comes down to consciously putting yourself first. The key to accomplishing this is to quit procrastinating.

In this week’s edition of Midweek Motivation, life coach Rumaisa Khawaja helps us see procrastination for what it really is.

Resources:

Psychology Today - Why We Procrastinate

Psychology Today - The 3 Reasons Why You Procrastinate

Everyday Power - 4 Reasons Why We Procrastinate - and How to Stop

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 test site coming to Whiteside County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Leaf vacuuming underway in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Leaf vacuuming underway in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Residents are asked to rake leaves close to, but not onto the road.

News

COVID-19 test site coming to Whiteside County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is free to get tested and you don’t have to have symptoms.

Latest News

News

Davenport Public Library on Main Street closed part of Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates are being made to the building’s water service.

News

Iowa officials report 580 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Black workers at Rock Island McDonald’s file civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three Black McDonald’s workers on Tuesday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the company, claiming managers at a Rock Island store denigrated Black cooks and cashiers and retaliated against workers who spoke out.

KWQC

Some models showing snow chances by Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Models agree on cold air, but are all over the place with rain or snow.

News

Windy & warm today

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Crews respond to house fire in Moline Tuesday evening

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.