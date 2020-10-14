Moline police searching for suspect after man injured in hit-and-run

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, Moline police responded to the incident at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 700 block of eastbound John Deere Road.

Police say they found the victim, a 47-year-old man, on scene with several injuries.

The victim told police he was walking east on John Deere Road when he was struck from behind by a white four-door vehicle. He described the driver as female.

Police say the suspect reportedly stopped her vehicle and left for a short period of time after striking the victim, before fleeing the scene eastbound on John Deere Road.

The Moline Fire Department transported the injured man to UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island. Police say his injuries are considered serious, but non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations at (309) 524-2210, contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.