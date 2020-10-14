Advertisement

Pleasant Valley beats Assumption to claim MAC title

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Spartans and the Knights entered Tuesday night with undefeated conference records, they ended the night with PV alone on top of the conference.

Assumption jumped out to the early lead in the match, winning a back and forth opening set 27-25, but the Spartans would rebound. Pleasant Valley would even the contest at one set a piece after a 25-19 second set win. PV jumped out to the lead in the match with a convincing 25-13 win in the third. Assumption would bounce right back in the fourth set, winning 25-21 behind some hard hitting Knights, setting up a fifth and decisive set. 15 points would not to be enough to decide this match. Assumption had multiple chances to serve for the match, but the Spartans continued to knot the game back up, until PV would get the benefit of a call at the net to end the back and forth battle, 19-17 in the fifth set.

Pleasant Valley will play Clinton for a chance at the outright title to finish up the regular season. Assumption and North Scott are still alive to claim a share of the MAC.

