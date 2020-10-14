QC Restaurant Week underway as businesses look ahead to winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The restaurant industry has taken a hit this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we head into the colder months, many will lose the options for outdoor seating, potentially taking another hit in business as some customers are wary of eating indoors.

In response, Visit Quad Cities is hosting QC restaurant week, an initiative to keep customers shopping local. This is the first year restaurant week will be held twice this year for two weeks and free of charge for businesses.

“It’s tougher for them. We have got to remember that they are a small business and they are people who need to be supported and they are part of our authentic story and our destinations brand and how we promote the Quad Cities. So we want them to not only survive but we need them to thrive,” says Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

Purchasing a meal from one of the 56 restaurants participating and submitting a photo will enter you into a drawing to win gift cards, another push for an industry that is struggling and adapting.

“You know when everything shut down we kept Oh So Sweet open and switched gears and we are very grateful that the community rallied around us and we were able to stay open to make it through and really survive,” says Tiphanie Cannon, Owner of Oh So Sweet bakery downtown Davenport.

“It’s been rough, you know not the busiest but we have been staying busy. Luckily, we have a new spot open where we do delivery and take out and catering,” says Andrew Lopez, co-owner of Lopiez pizza. “We did lost about 50% of our seating capacity in the downtown location but we seem to still be doing pretty well.”

Managers worry if one business closes it’s doors, it will impact the entire downtown district.

“You have got to support your destination. You have got to love it, you have got to show up, you have got to build it and help tell these stories because if you are doing that, that’s going to help our visitor economy. Restaurants are a point of gathering spots. They are a sense of place and community and we need them to be successful because they are so important to our destination,” says Herrell.

QC restaurant week runs until October 24th. For a list of participating businesses, visit the QC restaurant week website.

