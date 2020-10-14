Rock Island County Health Dept. says many COVID-19 cases connect to extended family gatherings

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 3,567.

Health officials say 23 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The number of deaths stands at 93.

“None of these cases are part of a known outbreak,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “All of these people became infected through community spread. We are seeing a large number of cases connected to extended family gatherings. We urge residents to wear a mask, watch their distance, and wash their hands, even when around loved ones outside of their immediate household.”

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

8 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 boy younger than 13

