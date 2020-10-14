Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Dept. says many COVID-19 cases connect to extended family gatherings

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 3,567.

Health officials say 23 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The number of deaths stands at 93.

“None of these cases are part of a known outbreak,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “All of these people became infected through community spread. We are seeing a large number of cases connected to extended family gatherings. We urge residents to wear a mask, watch their distance, and wash their hands, even when around loved ones outside of their immediate household.”

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 5 women in their 60s
  • 7 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 5 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 8 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 boy younger than 13

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois health officials issue holiday season safety tips amid COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health discussed holiday season safety tips during its news conference on Wednesday.

News

Former WIU student sentenced to federal prison in Amtrak ticket scheme

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Moline police searching for suspect after man injured in hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Boil order issued for some Columbus Junction residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The boil order is for residents who live north of Highway 92.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 2,800+ coronavirus cases, 49 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases in the state.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating hit-and-run accident in Milan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say the accident happened in the area of East First Street and East 12th Avenue.

News

Illinois surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 associated deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 101,812, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,492 deaths.

News

U.S. News report ranks Quad Cities as one of the cheapest places to live

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The report also also ranked the Quad Cities in other categories.

Crime

Former WIU student sentenced to federal prison in Amtrak ticket scheme

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Minter pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in December.