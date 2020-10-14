The Winner of Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jennifer Hinty of the winning “Team Dynamite”, is the PSL guest to describe how her group won the Hy-Vee Basket Bolt held earlier in that day. KWQC broadcasted the event during Quad Cities Today with coverage by one of our sports broadcasters, Skubie Mageza.

Hinty talked about the teams advance strategy which had to change because they didn’t realize the rules said that the cumulative amount of grocery items would win over the dollar amount of groceries gathered during the 90 seconds of competition.

The teams got to keep all the groceries in their baskets and Hinty’s team also won a $1000 Visa gift card.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.