Time to Plant Those Flowering Bulbs

All your autumn needs are available at K&K Hardware
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, is a guest on the show once again. This time, it’s to celebrate the fall season at K&K Hardware. Since we are right in the middle of Halloween decorating and yard clean-up season, we need a go-to store to take care of all our needs---that’s where K&K Hardware shines.

Freeborn shows off some cute flashing spider lights (purple!) displayed in mums, a cute, spooky inflatable ghost-witch, and all the spring flowering bulbs you could possibly want (because NOW is the time to plug those into the ground). Janet promotes that the bulbs they have this year are critter-resistant. As for outdoor decorations, beautiful mums, corn stalks, and hay bales are also available. Now is also the time to consider getting some HUGE amaryllis bulbs to get them going for display at Christmas (perfect for gifts, too). Watch the interview to see the full array of decor and products available!

Additionally, the interview highlights many of the locally-produced or handmade products that the retailer sells. Freeborn points out that one of the store’s many strengths is their ability to provide the consumer specialized quantities of products (whether it is large or super-small) that would never be available at box stores.

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

