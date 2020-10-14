U.S. News report ranks Quad Cities as one of the cheapest places to live

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The U.S. News & World Report ranks the Quad Cities as the sixth most affordable place to live in the country in 2020-2021.

The report also ranks the Quad Cities as the 79th best place to live and 129th best place to retire in the United States.

The capitol of Iowa ranked even higher. Des Moines ranks as the third cheapest place to live and the seventh best place to live in the country.

The list of cities along with info about their rankings are in the links below:

