Windy and warm today

First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Windy conditions will develop again today ahead of a season changing cold front. Highs will soar into the upper 70s as SSW winds gust close to 40mph. This will lead to an increased risk of rapidly spreading fires, so please avoid outdoor burning. Cold air will rush in tonight and highs will only be in the 50s on Thursday. Frost and or freeze conditions will be a daily occurrence from Friday through the weekend with the possibility of ending the growing season by Monday. After a quick warm up to the 60s on Saturday another strong front will arrive Sunday. This will bring rain, rain/snow mix, or even a few flakes to the area depending on the timing of the system. Models are very inconsistent right now, so we are in wait and see mode as to what type of precipitation to expect.

TODAY: Windy and warm. High: 78°. Wind: SSW 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cooler. High: 54°.

