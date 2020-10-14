Advertisement

WIU presidential candidate interviews set

The public can watch interviews of the six finalists online.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) -

The search for a new Western Illinois University president moves forward with candidate interviews set for next week. Beginning, Monday. October 19th, the university will hold interviews with six finalists through virtual on-campus interviews. The search committee will choose the 12th WIU president after Jack Thomas stepped down in 2019.

Below is the interview schedule:

Monday, Oct. 19: Martin Abraham, interim president, Western Illinois University.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Bahman Ghorashi, former provost and vice president for academic affairs, Tennessee Tech University.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Cady Short-Thompson, provost, Hope College (Holland, MI).

Friday, Oct. 23: Steve Michael, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Los Angeles (CA).

Monday, Oct. 26: Michael Shonrock, dean of faculty, Center for Leadership Development, U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Guiyou Huang, president, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Open sessions for each candidate will be held via Zoom with various University and community constituents. Faculty, staff, students and community members who wish to participate in an open session must register at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fwiu.edu%2fpresopensessions.&c=E,1,iZH4e0vLsUNCaXbDWpwwzBE5HG2rLfOQZtTaVM98krcNmrkp89ljaL6SDnj6jSmBxpp_-jd6hPgG079MgYU2EDlMNNbMcDkSH-pocYeT8AS0Iw,,&typo=1

The candidates' vitas and complete interview schedules can be found at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fwiu.edu%2fpresidentialsearch&c=E,1,ZK11bYcqXjnyj-p37Z3PSnWSCODQmDDJBDRRwupaYGwYZB_XYvBKYj2zJk8_7pxjTVvbwDSIHfBq20oets7tVRshSPXZqz3A0UnQeAZNk8WWVOjc6vQ,&typo=1 and https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fwiu.edu%2femployment.&c=E,1,-0Uzd_Bqzqq717LaPwAHWw3bXYnqjX6qbJy46u5YmyZDKx-fYJGtU97HI0fih_jYaVoGTOtT4cw-dOcdwXyTFDZRvJZ-kdjzC_vUJ8nkxw_owU0z&typo=1

