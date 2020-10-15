Advertisement

Bicyclist dies following car accident in Rock Island

One person has died following an accident involving a bike and a vehicle in Rock Island.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., the police department responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. This happened at 38th Street and 24th Avenue.

During an investigation, police say the driver and bicyclist were both traveling northbound on 38th Street when the accident happened.

The bicyclist, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who is also not being identified at this time, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

