City of Davenport now accepting applications for firefighters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for firefighters.

The application period will be open through Monday, November 2.

“Fire service is a great professional opportunity for men and women who would like to serve our community. We are looking forward to a diverse and educated talent pool of candidates. Fire service is a great opportunity for a rewarding career,” said Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

The Davenport Fire Department is hosting an applicant workshop to answer questions regarding the hiring process at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 at the Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, which is located at 222 W. 14th Street.

Officials say applicants must be 21 years old at the time of Civil Service certification (March 17, 2021), hold a high school diploma or GED, be a United States Citizen at the time of the written examination, be able to obtain a National Registry EMT-B certificate within one (1) year after appointment to the Davenport Fire Department, and be able to obtain and maintain a valid Chauffeur driver’s license throughout duration of employment.

The starting salary is $55,142 plus a competitive benefits package. To learn more and apply visit www.davenportiowa.com/firecareers.

