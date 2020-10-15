Customer comment hearings to be held about Iowa American Water’s request to raise rates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa American Water filed an application in August with the Iowa Utilities Board seeking an increase in its water utility rates and charges.

Iowa American says it provides water service to approximately 216,000 people in Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, Blue Grass, Bettendorf, LeClaire, Riverdale, Panorama Park and surrounding parts of Scott County.

The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled three customer comment hearings for Iowa American’s customers to express their views about the upcoming rate case and the general quality of service provided by Iowa American. The customer comment hearings will be held in Clinton and Davenport with the final hearing to be held virtually for those unable or not wishing to attend in person.

The three customer comment hearings will be held at the following times:

Clinton – 5:30 p.m. October 15, 2020, at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive

Davenport – 5:30 p.m. October 21, 2020, at The River Center (South Building, Great Hall) 136 E. Third St.

Virtual Only – 5:30 p.m. October 28, 2020 (Virtual meeting information will be provided closer to the event date and posted on the IUB website at – 5:30 p.m. October 28, 2020 (Virtual meeting information will be provided closer to the event date and posted on the IUB website at iub.iowa.gov

For COVID-19 safety reasons, the IUB will require that attendees at the in-person customer comment hearings maintain six-foot social distancing with anyone outside their immediate family and wear masks or face shields. Masks, disinfectants, and gloves will be available.

In addition, the Iowa Utilities Board website will provide updates and any modifications to the hearing schedule.

Any comments made during a public hearing become part of the permanent case record. The IUB is also accepting written comments in this rate case, with the most effective comments making specific points supporting or objecting to the rate request. Customers may provide comments using the IUB electronic comment form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. RPU2020-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.

To review the documents in this rate case, click this link RPU-2020-0001 to visit the IUB’s Electronic Filing System (EFS). For assistance with electronic filing of comments, visit https://iub.iowa.gov/how-to-make-filing or call the EFS Help Desk at (515) 725- 7337.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.