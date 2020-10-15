Davenport firefighters respond to small fire at West Family YMCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a small fire at the West Family YMCA on Thursday morning.

There was minimal damage to the YMCA and no damage to West High School other than a faint smoke smell, according to the Davenport Community School District’s Facebook page. Davenport school district officials say they are bringing in ionized smoke eaters to help eliminate the smell.

The fire chief at the Davenport Fire Department says it is safe for West High School to be in session on Thursday. All planned activities planned for Thursday night are still happening.

The West Family YMCA says it will be closed on Thursday.

The West Family YMCA will be closed on Thursday, October 15th. Feel free to stop in today to any of our other Scott County Family YMCA locations. Posted by Scott County Family Y on Thursday, October 15, 2020

