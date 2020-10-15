David Nelson on Decision 2020 Debates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC-TV6 is hosting the debate for the candidates vying for the U.S. Congressional District 2 seat left vacant by Dave Loebsack. It’s been a contentious campaign between Marionette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart. News anchor, David Nelson, has been a part of organizing and planning the debate which will be broadcast on Thursday, October 15th at 8 p.m. (see below for details). Nelson reflects on previous debates and how this one will be so different due to the pandemic. It will be stripped down with candidates being limited to very small entourages and COVID-safety protocols will be enforced at the television station and in the studio.

TV6 is planning to air a special debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The debate, which was originally planned for 7 p.m., will now start at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream and then will air on TV6 at 8 p.m. following President Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC.

