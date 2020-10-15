Advertisement

David Nelson on Decision 2020 Debates

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC-TV6 is hosting the debate for the candidates vying for the U.S. Congressional District 2 seat left vacant by Dave Loebsack. It’s been a contentious campaign between Marionette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart. News anchor, David Nelson, has been a part of organizing and planning the debate which will be broadcast on Thursday, October 15th at 8 p.m. (see below for details). Nelson reflects on previous debates and how this one will be so different due to the pandemic. It will be stripped down with candidates being limited to very small entourages and COVID-safety protocols will be enforced at the television station and in the studio.

TV6 is planning to air a special debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District seat between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The debate, which was originally planned for 7 p.m., will now start at 6:45 p.m. on our livestream and then will air on TV6 at 8 p.m. following President Donald Trump’s town hall on NBC.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burn ban in effect in Muscatine County

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A burn ban is in effect in Muscatine County as of noon on Thursday.

News

Davenport firefighters respond to small fire at West Family YMCA

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport firefighters responded to a small fire at West Family YMCA on Thursday.

Paula Sands Live

United Way’s Fall Fundraising Success

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
We get a progress report on the United Way of the Quad Cities "Fall Sprint" fundraising campaign. It's GOOD news, QCA!

Paula Sands Live

Gifts for Foodies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with any of these foodie-centric gift ideas!

Iowa News

Customer comment hearings to be held about Iowa American Water’s request to raise rates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Customer hearings will be held in Davenport, Clinton and virtually.

Latest News

News

City of Davenport now accepting applications for firefighters

Updated: 1 hours ago

Paula Sands Live

SAD No More

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
While some people look forward to sweater weather, many suffer from a mood decline as the days get shorter. Find out how a light box and supplementing with Vitamin D can help combat SAD.

News

City of Davenport now accepting applications for firefighters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The application period will be open through Monday, November 2.

KWQC

First Alert Day Friday 10/16

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Freeze and frost conditions are likely across our area tomorrow morning.

News

Frost & or freeze likely tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago