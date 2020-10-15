First Alert Day Friday 10/16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures will cool off into the 20s and 30s tonight, especially for areas along and east of the Mississippi. This will likely lead to our first freeze of the year and possible a season ending freeze if we cool off into the mid and upper 20s. For the QC and areas to the west, there will be the possibility of some frost, but clouds and light winds may help us from not bottoming out. In any case, cover up your plants or bring them inside if you’d like to keep them a little longer. For this reason we issued a First Alert Day from 12AM to 8AM Friday for areas east of the QC metro.

Some frost is still possible (kwqc)

