Friday morning: How LOW will we go???

Possibility of Frost,,, or some rain or wet snowflakes. Just depends which model you believe!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Our forecast eyes will be laser focused on Friday morning. Models differ but whereas some keep us clear, which would mean lows in the 20s and a killing frost/freeze, other models bring in some cloud cover – complete with a few raindrops, and even some snowflakes landing close to the QCA. The clouds, whether they “precipitate” on us or not, would be enough to keep morning temps well into the 30s, warm enough to prevent a frost or freeze. If it DOES end up looking like clear skies and lows in the 20s a First Alert Day might be issued! Stay tuned.

