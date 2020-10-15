Advertisement

‘Fright Night’ drive-through event to be held in Rock Island

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A drive-through Halloween event called “Fright Night” will be held in Rock Island on Thursday, October 22.

The event is hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation and will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Park.

Those who attend will enter Sunset Park on 18th Avenue and stay in their car as they travel through the park on Sunset Road to trick-or-treat and see ghosts and goblins from over 30 local organizations. There will also be goodie bags for the first 500 kids.

Fright Night is made possible by the help of its contributors: Goodwill of the Heartland, McManus Orthodontics, Langman Construction Inc, Erickson Plumbing & Heating, Sign Gypsies Illinois QC, Icon’s, Daiquiri Factory, Smoking Dog, Costco, Rock Island Animal Hospital, and Community Health Care.

For more information please contact Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275, visit our website at www.rigov.org.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

News

Silvis police to host event encouraging proper disposal of old prescription drugs

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

News

Semi-truck overturns at West River Drive and Highway 61 in Davenport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Traffic was not being obstructed as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 103,222, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,505 deaths.

Latest News

News

Lockdown lifted in Erie following wanted suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

News

Bicyclist dies following car accident in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
One person has died following an accident involving a bike and a vehicle in Rock Island.

News

What presidential polls tell us and what was learned from 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport firefighters respond to fire at West Family YMCA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport firefighters responded to a small fire at West Family YMCA on Thursday.

News

Burn ban in effect in Muscatine County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A burn ban is in effect in Muscatine County as of noon on Thursday.

Iowa News

Customer comment hearings to be held about Iowa American Water’s request to raise rates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Customer hearings will be held in Davenport, Clinton and virtually.