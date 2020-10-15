‘Fright Night’ drive-through event to be held in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A drive-through Halloween event called “Fright Night” will be held in Rock Island on Thursday, October 22.

The event is hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation and will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Park.

Those who attend will enter Sunset Park on 18th Avenue and stay in their car as they travel through the park on Sunset Road to trick-or-treat and see ghosts and goblins from over 30 local organizations. There will also be goodie bags for the first 500 kids.

Fright Night is made possible by the help of its contributors: Goodwill of the Heartland, McManus Orthodontics, Langman Construction Inc, Erickson Plumbing & Heating, Sign Gypsies Illinois QC, Icon’s, Daiquiri Factory, Smoking Dog, Costco, Rock Island Animal Hospital, and Community Health Care.

For more information please contact Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275, visit our website at www.rigov.org.

