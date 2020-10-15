Gifts for Foodies
Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with one of these foodie-centric gift ideas, curated by Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live. Jake has been researching this products and highly recommends them for their unique appeal to those that love all things food related!
- Slate Serving Platter (or cheese board) from Well Told Design---available in Iowa, Illinois, or any U.S. States.
- Make Your Own Gift Box from Our Greenhouse---choose from many different gift categories based on themes or interests including Eco Kitchen. Featured is the Organic Herb Garden, the mini Bamboo Cutting Board, and an Organic Apron---Denim Blue
