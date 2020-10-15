Advertisement

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. . Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare" for his family.
FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. . Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare" for his family.(Mike Derer | AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grandfather accused in the fatal fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet from an open window of Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.

Puerto Rico prosecutor Laura Hernández said Thursday that Anello would be sentenced Dec. 10.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons' decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

News

‘Fright Night’ drive-through event to be held in Rock Island

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

Latest News

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National Politics

Senate Judiciary Committee members debate Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of ramming through the nomination. The Senate Republicans they are within their rights to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat even though it's an election year.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

News

Silvis police to host event encouraging proper disposal of old prescription drugs

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

National

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.