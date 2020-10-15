Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, which is the highest number of cases reported in one day since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported an additional 53 confirmed deaths on Thursday.

IDPH says 5,368 cases of COVID-19 were reported on September 4, however, that was after a slowdown in data processing that delayed some numbers.

Health officials are now reporting a total of 331,620 cases in Illinois, including 9,127 deaths since the pandemic began.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Carroll County: 1 female 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 2 males 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 60s

Knox County: 1 male 20s

Lawrence County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 60s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Richland County: 1 female 60s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Saline County: 1 female 70s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Wabash County: 1 female 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.9% from October 9 to October 15.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 67,086 tests for a total of 6,531,009.

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

