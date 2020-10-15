Advertisement

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, which is the highest number of cases reported in one day since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported an additional 53 confirmed deaths on Thursday.

IDPH says 5,368 cases of COVID-19 were reported on September 4, however, that was after a slowdown in data processing that delayed some numbers.

Health officials are now reporting a total of 331,620 cases in Illinois, including 9,127 deaths since the pandemic began.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Adams County: 1 female 80s
  • Bureau County: 1 male 70s
  • Carroll County: 1 female 70s
  • Champaign County: 1 female 60s
  • Christian County: 1 female 60s
  • Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 80s
  • Jackson County: 1 female 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 2 males 80s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 60s
  • Knox County: 1 male 20s
  • Lawrence County: 1 male 80s
  • Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • McLean County: 1 male 60s
  • Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 90s
  • Richland County: 1 female 60s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
  • Saline County: 1 female 70s
  • Shelby County: 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
  • Wabash County: 1 female 60s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.9% from October 9 to October 15.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 67,086 tests for a total of 6,531,009.

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

