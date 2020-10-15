Iowa officials report 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 103,222, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,505 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that 880,069 Iowans have been tested and 80,114 people have recovered as of 10:30 a.m.
The website also showed that 482 people were hospitalized across the state, a new high. Sixty-six of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 107 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|91
|3,783
|9.1%
|42,231
|2,693
|32
|Clinton
|17
|1,310
|9%
|10,978
|1,029
|25
|Muscatine
|18
|1,260
|7.4%
|10,783
|1,009
|57
|Des Moines
|53
|1,089
|12.1%
|10,349
|723
|9
|Lee
|22
|810
|7.4%
|7,799
|582
|9
|Henry
|15
|939
|12.4%
|5,789
|653
|5
|Jackson
|6
|471
|12.1%
|4,477
|292
|3
|Cedar
|5
|322
|7.3%
|4,432
|222
|5
|Louisa
|4
|476
|7.4%
|2,903
|405
|15
