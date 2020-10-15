Iowa officials report 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 103,222, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,505 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that 880,069 Iowans have been tested and 80,114 people have recovered as of 10:30 a.m.

The website also showed that 482 people were hospitalized across the state, a new high. Sixty-six of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 107 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 91 3,783 9.1% 42,231 2,693 32 Clinton 17 1,310 9% 10,978 1,029 25 Muscatine 18 1,260 7.4% 10,783 1,009 57 Des Moines 53 1,089 12.1% 10,349 723 9 Lee 22 810 7.4% 7,799 582 9 Henry 15 939 12.4% 5,789 653 5 Jackson 6 471 12.1% 4,477 292 3 Cedar 5 322 7.3% 4,432 222 5 Louisa 4 476 7.4% 2,903 405 15

