Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 103,222, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,505 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that 880,069 Iowans have been tested and 80,114 people have recovered as of 10:30 a.m.

The website also showed that 482 people were hospitalized across the state, a new high. Sixty-six of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 107 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott913,7839.1%42,2312,69332
Clinton171,3109%10,9781,02925
Muscatine181,2607.4%10,7831,00957
Des Moines531,08912.1%10,3497239
Lee228107.4%7,7995829
Henry1593912.4%5,7896535
Jackson647112.1%4,4772923
Cedar53227.3%4,4322225
Louisa44767.4%2,90340515

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

News

‘Fright Night’ drive-through event to be held in Rock Island

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

News

Silvis police to host event encouraging proper disposal of old prescription drugs

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

News

Semi-truck overturns at West River Drive and Highway 61 in Davenport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Traffic was not being obstructed as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Lockdown lifted in Erie following wanted suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

News

Bicyclist dies following car accident in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
One person has died following an accident involving a bike and a vehicle in Rock Island.

News

What presidential polls tell us and what was learned from 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport firefighters respond to fire at West Family YMCA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport firefighters responded to a small fire at West Family YMCA on Thursday.

News

Burn ban in effect in Muscatine County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A burn ban is in effect in Muscatine County as of noon on Thursday.

Iowa News

Customer comment hearings to be held about Iowa American Water’s request to raise rates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Customer hearings will be held in Davenport, Clinton and virtually.