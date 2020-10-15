Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – President Donald Trump announced that he will present the Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa.

President Trump’s decision to award one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Gable comes during a tight race in a state in which Gable is a sports legend. He was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, and as a coach, led the University of Iowa to 15 NCAA team titles. He also won the gold medal in the 1972 Olympics.

President Trump told the local ABC station in Des Moines on Wednesday that he would be presenting the award to Gable “today or shortly thereafter.” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also tweeted that congratulations were in order for Gable.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, or to its culture or other significant endeavors. Trump has presented the award to several athletes during his nearly four years in office.

