Lack of Civility on Social Media

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Between the pandemic and politics, social media can be filled with discord and discouragement. Should we just ignore it? What if it’s our own family members that espouse the opposite opinion? Coach Ru is back to help us bridge the divide.

Rumaisa first points out that it is natural to defend our own territory and interests---but it’s important to try to remember there are other human beings (also defending their own ideas) on the other side of the keyboard. Doing so might help diffuse the intensity of your reactions. And she suggests that if you take stock of your own reactions to what you are reading (are you feeling hurt or angry?) , you may be better able to gauge how others may also be triggered.

Coach Ru has a tip that perhaps we consider coming from a place of openness and a willingness to listen and share experiences. This can build a bridge to an understanding. It does not have to be about changing anyone’s mind altogether, either Instead, the goal can simply be to create an environment where you hear each other.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / on FACEBOOK

This is your journey. The tears. The sleepless nights. The ups and downs.. The joys and celebrations... Yes, YOU did...

Posted by Coach Ru on Thursday, October 8, 2020

