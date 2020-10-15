Advertisement

Lockdown lifted in Erie following wanted suspect

Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

A viewer reached out to TV6 asking why schools were on lockdown. When TV6 called the police department they said this was done as a precautionary measure.

Police tell TV6 a man was wanted on a drug warrant and when police tried to arrest him the man ran off. Police say that while the man was not dangerous, they wanted to be safe and put the schools on lockdown.

Police were able to arrest the man and schools resumed with the lockdown being lifted.

