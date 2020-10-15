Advertisement

Man killed in Rock Island bicycle vs. vehicle crash Wednesday identified

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash Wednesday.

The preliminary cause of death of Mark Broendel, 67, of Rock Island, is multiple traumatic injuries, Coroner Brian Gustafson said Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing between his office and the Rock Island County Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Rock Island police responded at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to 38th Street and 24th Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police said in a media release that the vehicle and bicycle were traveling northbound on 38th Street when the crash happened.

Broendel, the bicyclist, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was not injured.

Latest News

Local

Woman cited following crash that injured pedestrian in Moline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of eastbound John Deere Road for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

Illinois News

Rock Island County health officials report 35 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials say there are 25 patients being hospitalized in the county.

News

Rock Island nursing home collecting Halloween candy, winter clothes for its residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is collecting gloves, scarfs and hats for its residents.

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Rockford PD: 3-year-old boy shot dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Someone knows something,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

‘Fright Night’ drive-through event to be held in Rock Island

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

News

Silvis police to host event encouraging proper disposal of old prescription drugs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

News

Semi-truck overturns at West River Drive and Highway 61 in Davenport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Traffic was not being obstructed as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 103,222, with a positivity rate of 11.7%, and 1,505 deaths.

News

Lockdown lifted in Erie following wanted suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.