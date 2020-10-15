Man killed in Rock Island bicycle vs. vehicle crash Wednesday identified

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash Wednesday.

The preliminary cause of death of Mark Broendel, 67, of Rock Island, is multiple traumatic injuries, Coroner Brian Gustafson said Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing between his office and the Rock Island County Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Rock Island police responded at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to 38th Street and 24th Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Police said in a media release that the vehicle and bicycle were traveling northbound on 38th Street when the crash happened.

Broendel, the bicyclist, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was not injured.

