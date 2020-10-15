Advertisement

Much colder to wrap up the work week

Breezy NW winds will keep temps well below normal
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Clouds will gradually clear out and sunshine will return this afternoon, but gusty NW winds will keep high to the mid 50s today. This is some, 20º+ cooler than yesterday afternoon when we hit 80º for the final time this year. With high pressure sliding in winds will diminish tonight which will allow for temperatures to plummet into the 30s and possibly upper 20s in some areas. For this reason frost and freeze conditions may be possible Friday morning. We will see a quick return to the 60s by Saturday with windy conditions before another front arrives on Sunday bringing rain chances and highs in the 40s and 50s back to the region.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 55°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cooler. High: 55°.

